Bayero named chancellor of Al-Istiqama University

Al-Istiqama University, Kano, has appointed Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero, as pioneer chancellor of the new private institution.

Emir Aminu is presently serving as chancellor, University of Calaba. He was appointed by the federal government.

Presenting the letter of appointment to the emir Wednesday at the palace, founder of the university, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila stated that Emir Aminu is imminently considered worthy as chancellor based on merit.

Sumaila, former special adviser to President Muhammad Buhari on National Assembly, stated that the emir remains one of the top most Northern traditional rulers with influence that cut across the height and might in the country.

He stated further that Al-Istiqama University, the management of the institution also cherished Alh. Aminu’s contributions to education and human development, adding that his appointment will further enhance the mission of expanding frontier of knowledge in Kano.

The former lawmaker, who represented Takai/Sumaila federal constituency, also named the 100 capacity female hostel at the university after the Mother of Emir Kano, Hajia Asiya Bayero (Mai Babban Daki).

In his acceptance speech, the monarch applauded the appointment while assuring of his commitment to bring his wealth of experience to bear.

Earlier, the pioneer vice chancellor of the university, Professor Salisu Shehu, said academic session would commence with 400 students.

He added that Al-Istiqama has secured the National Universities Commission (NUC), professional approval in February, 2021, with 15 undergraduate programs in three faculties of Basic and Health Science, Art, Social Sciences and Management Studies and Science and Computing.