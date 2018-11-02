Baze varsity convocation: 20-year old female student is overall best

A 20-year old Nengi Ibama of the department of Economics, Baze University, Abuja was the overall best graduating student among the 230 graduands from three faculties of the institution during their fifth convocation ceremony held on the campus.

Many students from various departments received prizes for their academic academic excellence.

Delivering his welcome speech, the vice chancellor of the university Prof. Tahir Mamman said the students’ performance had placed the institution on the global scale of academic excellence. He advised the graduands to shun the practice of cheating, shortcuts and corruption in their next endearvours, rather they should be creative and innovative and be courageous in facing the future. He added that those who don’t try don’t fail, but indeed, the ones that tried and failed always emerged victorious.

Prof. Mamman who enumerated numerous achievements of the university under his stewardship stressed that the institution has now attained a world class standard towards actualising its dream through quality teaching, research, community services and active collaborations with stakeholders, particularly in the area of security, as currents trend facing the nation. He further appealed to parents to monitor their children and encourage them to take their academic programme as a cardinal objective and avoid drug abuse.

Similarly, the chancellor and chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Baze University, Alh. (Dr) Ahmadu Abubakar, disclosed that the institution has qualified academic staff who are making waves in the field for national development.

He thus, urged the graduands to be ambassadors of the university.

In his goodwill massage, the former chief of defence staff, Lt General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) who doubled as the special guest of honor, stressed that Nigeria is relatively far behind in the field, therefore, education should not be left in the hands of government alone. He urged individuals to establish private schools side by side with government institutions to ease the high demand for education in the country.

In the same vein, the dean of Computer and Applied Sciences, Prof. Gabriel Asenge who read the citation of the special guest, Lt. General Danjuma described the elder statesman as a beacon of hope, a man of humanity and a patriotic Nigerian who had served the country diligently and contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria.

