‘BBN immoral, non – educative’

An educationist, Dr Adebayo Oluwatosin, Monday described the ongoing reality show, Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) as immoral, non – informative and non – educative.

This is coming barely three days after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, also condemned the reality show and called for its replacement.

Oluwatosin who is the African Regional President, Scholarship Aid Initiative, argued that the BBN show has further contributed to the moral decadence in the society.

The educationist who spoke to journalists on the state of education in the country in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, said the show has been fraught with atrocities to the detriment of the Nigerian youths.

Oluwatosin disclosed that the Scholarship Aid Initiative would soon float an education reality show tagged “The Rising Genius.”

He said, “Regarding the ongoing programme (referring to BBN) , people have been criticising the programme. I have also seen that it is not giving any moral. It is not informative. It is not educative. You can see all sort of atrocities going on online and on the television. I can’t even allow my child to watch the programme because what are they learning from it?

“But we have to bring out a programme that the children can watch and that can change their perception.”

He explained that the organization had a “long term vision to correct some abnormalities about the country” through the education reality show.

“The aim and objectives of the programme are, to give hope to the youth for a better tomorrow, motivate the youth in order for them to make education a priority, change people’s negative perspective towards television reality show.

“The show will also make youth gain knowledge academically, morally, socially, religiously and economically and change the perspective of the youth from criminal way of attaining success and making wealth.”