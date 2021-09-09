BBNaija: At last! Tega reveals what she did under duvet with Boma

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemate, Tega, has revealed what happened under the duvet with fellow evicted housemate, Boma.

Tega who’s a married woman and Boma trended controversial ways when it appeared both engaged in sexual intercourse while they were in the house.

Tega, who had since apologised to her husband for all that transpired in the BBNaija house, however, denied having sex with Boma.

Giving full insight into what happened under the duvet, Tega said: “I have seen the videos. Boma has sinuses and beside his bed, there are like tiny packs of tissue papers right.

“So often, I wake him up to blow his nose. We were kissing. So it is not like we did not kiss, we did. We went in hard but we had boundaries. No sex but we needed something for it to look real.

“I also saw videos of when he called me to the executive lounge and I was still trying to take off my nightwear. I think I wanted to have a bath when he called me to get dressed fast.

“When he said that, I just took off my nightwear and wore jeans and a singlet then we went in. The kiss was prompted by us talking about the production crew focused on what we were doing.

“For those saying he fingered me, that never happened. We never crossed the boundary. I am not saying this to defend myself but I own up to everything and admit that I went in too hard.”

