BBNaija: Bobrisky names 3 favorite housemates for 2020

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky, is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who is a fan of the Big Brother Naija show.

The self-acclaimed male barbie has taken to Instagram to announce his three favourite housemates for this year’s Lockdown edition.

He picked Ozo, Kiddwaya and Nengi as his winners for this year.

Sharing photos of them on Instagram, he wrote, “Without no stress, dis three are already our winner for dis year big brother. I’m definitely going to support these three when they are up for possible eviction Wish them best of luck.”