BBNaija: Edo govt hails Liquorose exploit

The Edo state government has congratulated Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose on her emergence as the first runner-up in the sixth season of the reality television show, Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija).

The government, in a statement by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha, said Liquorose’s comportment and character, which endeared her to fans across the country, stood her out in the 10 weeks she spent in the Big Brother House.

According to him, “During her time on the show, she was mature and good-natured. It was not surprising that she became a fan’s favourite in a short while.

“As an indigene of our dear state, we are proud of her and her achievement and wish her success in future endeavors.”

Liquorose emerged second behind Whitemoney – another housemate who won the grand prize of N90 million at the finale of the TV reality show on Sunday.



Related

No tags for this post.