Big Brother Naija evicted Housemate, Jackie B, is seen broken down in tears after she reunited with her son, Nathan.

The mother of one shared on her official Instagram handle, video of the moment she reunited with her son.

Jackie B and Jaypaul were the two Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates evicted on Sunday.

Her nine-year-old son had surprised his mum with his visit from Abuja to Lagos as evicted housemates were not allowed to go back home until the end of their media rounds.