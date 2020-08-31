BBnaija: How 3 prospective winners were evicted within 24hours

BBnaija 2020 show on Sunday witnessed the eviction of three housemates, Tolani Baj, Wathoni and Brighto.

Their exits were surprising as many did not see Brighto, one of this season’s favourite housemates, leave the show.

Biggie introduced a shocking twist when the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that all the housemates Tolani Baj, Triky Tee, Kiddwaya, Brighto, Prince, Erica, Lucy, Neo, Wathoni, Dorothy, Vee, and Laycon were up for possible eviction.

Whilst they were waiting to get called into the diary room to nominate those who would go home, Ebuka announced that the public votes will determine the fate of the housemates.

According to him, TolaniBaj, Wathoni and BrightO, fell into the bottom three and they were evicted accordingly.