BBNaija: I’m broken, yet to hear from Tega after eviction, husband opens up Tega (VIDEO)

Dominic Ajeboh, the husband of evicted Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye evicted housemate, Tega, has revealed that his wife is yet to contact him since she was evicted from the ongoing 6th edition of the popular reality show on Sunday.

In an Instagram interview session on Tuesday, the husband of the reality star revealed that he was broken and has been unable to come to terms with his wife’s immoral act on national TV.

Boma and Tega were evicted on Sunday alongside Peace and Michael after they secured the lowest number of votes.

Boma and Tega’s eviction has been linked to their amorous relationship in the house which was widely condemned.

Tega, who is married, however, clarified that her relationship with Boma was a script.

Speaking during an Instagram live session with Tunde Ednut, Tega’s husband said he would give Tega a second chance if only she apologises to him.

He stated that he has no plan of turning his back on Tega if she takes responsibility for her action in the house as this will be the first time she will be involved in such an act.

“I know Tega knows what she did was very bad but she needs us more than ever. I don’t think I should abandon her because she needs me,” he said.