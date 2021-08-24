BBNaija: Maria, Pere, JMK get strike for microphone infringement as housemates nominate eviction probables

Big Brother housemates Pere, Maria and JMK received strike after Biggie found them guilty of whispering and microphone infringement.

Big brother showed the housemates video clip on Monday night as evidence, he then handed the strike to the two former head of house.

For JMK, Biggie said she carried her microphone into the jacuzzi.

All three housemates are guilty of “microphone infringement, whispering, mumbled talk”

The three housemates will be automatically disqualified if they are guilty of any other two strikes.

Strike is a warning by the organisers of the show to housemates whenever they bridge the laws of the show.

Biggie also added that the three housemates won’t be able to take part in any head of house games, which means, they no longer have immunity for the next two weeks.

Thereafter, housemates proceeded to the diary room one after the other to pick those who will be up for eviction this week.

How the housemates voted

The name Pere and Peace filled the housemates’ mouth as they have the highest mentions for Monday nomination show.

Queen, JMK and Sammie has few mentions too alongside Maria and Angel.

Queen – Pere & Peace

Michael – Angel & JMK

Cross – Pere & Sammie

Liquorose – Cross & Peace

Jaypaul – Pere & Maria

Emmanuel – Peace & Pere

Tega – Saga & Peace

Nini – Sammie & JMK

Saskay – Boma & Pere

Boma – JMK & Pere

Saga – Sammie & Queen

Whitemoney – Pere & Peace

Angel – Queen & Michael

Yousef – Jaypaul & Queen

Peace – Queen & Emmanuel

Sammie – Pere & Maria

Jackie B – Pere & Angel

Pere – Michael & Jaypaul

JMK – Pere & Maria

Maria – Queen & Whitemoney