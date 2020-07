Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Laycon, has been verified by Instagram.

Laycon’s “ghetto-like” appearance became the subject of social media ridicule as twitter users likened him to all sorts from being a drug user to a street hawker.



The previously underrated singer has now become the first ‘lockdown’ housemate to be verified.

The account reacted to the verification with a simple post that read, “This is Grace !!!!!”