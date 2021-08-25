BBNaija season 6: Housemates to pay for party, gym, others

Big Brother have revealed that the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates will start paying for party experience, gym, opening the deep freezer, and use of washing machine.

This latest development was contained in a brief read to the house by the Head of House, Liquorose, on Wednesday.

According to the brief, the payments will be made in their special currency, Abeg naira.

The fee for each service includes party experience – 50 Abeg Naira, washing machine – 50 Abeg Naira, gym – 10 Abeg Naira, and opening the deep freezer – 10 Abeg Naira.

Each housemate is to pay their respective fee to the Head of House, who will, in turn, remit the fee to Big Brother every week.

An accounting ledger and pouch was provided for the Head of House to keep tabs of the services and also to store the Abeg Naira.

The brief read, “On Sundays, after the weekly house shopping, the Head of House will be expected to deliver the ledger and Abeg Naira to the Diary room.

“The ledger balance and Abeg Naira must always tally. If not, the Head of House will be liable to pay the difference”

When a housemate does any of the services, such a housemate is expected to report and pay the amount in Abeg Naira to the Head of House.