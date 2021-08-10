BBNaija season 6: How Pere emerged new Head of House *Saga escapes, Princess, Arin, Tega, Saskay, 2 others up for eviction

Pere on Monday night emerged the new head of the Big Brother Nigeria season six House.

Pere succeeded Boma, who reigned last week.

As reigning Head, Boma was excluded from contesting.

He only helped Big Brother rearrange the play area.

Meanwhile, BBNaijaa housemates, on Monday, nominated housemates for possible eviction next week Sunday.

Housemates were told to nominate two housemates for eviction except Pere and four new housemates.

At the end of the nomination process; Princess, Arin, Tega, Saskay, Emmanuel and Nini were put up for possible eviction.

Pere used his Veto power to save Saga, replacing him with Saskay.

At least, one of the housemates will be evicted from the reality show next week Sunday.