BBNaija season 6: Pere fires warning shot at housemates (VIDEO)

The current Big Brother Naija, Season 6, Head of House, Pere, has warned his fellow housemates that he will not tolerate any form of disrespect to his office.

He warned the housemates to take note of their designated chores and not disrespect him.

Pere said this on Wednesday after gathering other housemates in the lounge for a meeting.

According to him, “There will be no disrespect as long as I am head of house. Have I made myself clear?”

The statement however, got fellow housemate, Tega, making faces.

Pere was the cause of a heated argument between Maria and Queen.

The female BBNaija season 6 housemates had a serious argument on Tuesday night which led them calling each other names.

The action however, made Pere to feel disrespected after the duo (Maria and Queen) continued raining abuses on each other.