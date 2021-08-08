BBNaija season 6 show: Michael, Kayvee, JMK, Queen in… Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice out (PICTURES)

Yerins on Sunday became the first housemate to be evicted from the big brother season 6 Shine Ya Eye show alongside Niyi and Beatrice.

Meanwhile, Biggie revealed new housemates, as this looks like a new twist.

Michael became the first new housemate that joined the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes house.

Kayvee, Jumoke [JMK] and Queen are other newest housemates.

Micheal

Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene The 28-year-old musician and aspiring filmmaker was born in Lagos, then moved to the United States of America as a teenager – but is currently based in Abuja.

Calling himself a “curious participant of life”, Michael likes to explore interests and people with an open mind and maintains he is dedicated to growing into the best version of himself. He believes being the product of two different societies; America and Nigeria, has created an interesting perspective on life that many viewers will be able to relate to.

In his free time, you will find Michael writing, creating music or pursuing his interests in cinematography.

Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin

A 23-year-old law graduate from Kwara State, JMK has aspirations of becoming a certified member of the Nigerian Bar. Apart from music, dancing and travelling, she enjoys cooking and the simple pleasures of life. She describes herself as “a sexy, confident and adventurous foodie” who loves to help people. She believes her presence in the Big Brother Naija House will help build her brand and will help position her to advance further in her career.

In addition, she wants the exposure and life-changing experience that the platform provides, to assist in her advocacy for social issues.

Gbolahan Ololade

Originally from Ogun State, 26-year-old Kayvee currently resides in Lagos, where he works as a photographer. His hobbies include playing football, clubbing and playing cards.

He believes he is innovative and fun to be around, and says people call him handsome. Kayvee says his career high point is when he had the opportunity to photograph one of Nigeria’s biggest artists.

While he likes to experiment with styling and colouring his hair, he says that harassment in the streets has put a damper on this aspect of his life.

Queen Mercy Atang

Queen, 26, is a philanthropist and aspiring politician. She hails from Akwa Ibom State and has a mom she adores and three beautiful siblings that she loves.

She is a Tansian University graduate and an international beauty queen. Queen described herself as “beautiful, courageous, and fearless” and reckons being raised by a single mother taught her a lot about life.

An ambitious and driven person who values everyone around her, she considers herself a true leader and an excellent communicator who is very calculating, loyal, and peaceful.

Niyi, Beatrice and Yerins

Evicted Housemates

Yerins

Yerins is a medical doctor who said, “I like to eat even though it doesn’t show on my body”

He described himself as ‘polymath’ who has undying love for many creative things

Niyi

Niyi is a former basketballer from Oyo State and he is married with a child.

Beatrice

Beatrice is a fashion model from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She also has clothing brand and loves to dance.

Beatrice is single.