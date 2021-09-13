BBNaija season 6 show: Whitemoney emerges Head of House, chooses Queen *See full list of those up for possible eviction

One of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 popular housemates,Whitemoney, has emerged the Head of House (HoH) for this week.

Whitemoney emerged HoH after scoring highest points in the arena games on Monday.

He then choose Queen as his deputy.

Being head of house gives him access to the head of house lounge.

Nini who scored the second highest scores during the game was conferred with the veto power to save and replace any housemate.

She saved herself and replaced with Cross.

At the end, Cross, Saskay, Yousef, Emmanuel and Angel were listed for possible eviction in the coming Sunday

