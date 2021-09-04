BBNaija season 6: Uncertainty as organisers announce ‘Kingsize eviction’ coming

Fans of various BBNaija season 6 housemates have their fingers crossed after the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye organisers tagged this Sunday’s live show as ‘Kingsize eviction’.

The organisers on Friday revealed this through an e-flier.

This may not have come as a surprise to viewers, as all the housemates except the Head of House, Jackie B, and her deputy, JayPaul, are up for possible eviction.

So, a total of 15 contestants were nominated on Monday.

Liquorose and Pere were automatically up for possible eviction, because they were not eligible to play the game.

While Liquorose couldn’t play because she was the immediate past Head of House, Pere did not participate because he was given a strike.