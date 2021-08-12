BBNaija season 6: Why I’m attracted to Michael – Jackie B (VIDEO)

Jackie B, a Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, has admitted to being attracted to Michael, one of the latest housemates in the show.

In a conversation with Angel on Wednesday night, Jackie B revealed that of all the male housemates, Michael is the one she’s most attracted to.

Though Michael is a year younger than she is, the mother-of-one said she’s attracted to him because he’s cute.

Jackie B said, “He’s cute but he’s younger than I am. I love guys with big Gbola. He’s 29 and I’m 30 years old. It’s not that bad but of all the guys, I’m most attracted to him. Not completely but if I’m to put everybody together and pick one, I’ll choose him.

“Not like he wants to date me or marry him. It’s mostly ‘cruise’ but I like him. I think he’s really smart and respectful.

“I just enjoy his company but there’s an attraction for sure and it makes it easier.”