BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show: Again, Liquorose emerges Head of House

Liquorose on Monday emerged the Head of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition House for the second time.

With her latest emergence, she was granted immunity from the nomination for possible eviction ahead of Sunday.

Liquorose becomes the first Shine Ya Eye housemate to get the HOH title twice. She had won in week five.

Liquorose was chosen by Emmanuel after he emerged victorious after a tie with Cross at the arena for the Ultimate Veto Power’ game on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Emmanuel also chose Cross as Deputy Head of House.

The Ultimate Veto Power game for week nine was different. It was a whole new task that required the housemates to gather as many points as possible.

According to instructions from Big Brother, all the housemates took turns to determine the 10th HoH in the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition.