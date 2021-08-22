BBNaija: Tension As Maria Nominates Six Housemates For Eviction

The current Big Brother Naija head of house Maria, has listed six housemates she would like to evict on Sunday.

Recall that on Monday Biggie instructed Maria to prank six housemates.

Having won the Head of House for this week, Maria was given a secret task on Monday to act like she had the power to evict two housemates on Sunday.

Biggie, in a diary session with Maria on Monday said that there would be no evictions this week.

He also told her to keep the information secret.

However, Maria on Sunday gathered the housemates in the lounge, announced the bottom six who least impressed her and instructed them to pack up for eviction.

The housemates are: JMK, Angel, Pere, Yousef, JayPaul and Emmanuel.