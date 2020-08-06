BBNaija: 2 popular housemates’ relationship crashes

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica, has ended her short relationship with her fellow housemate, Kiddwaya.

Recall that the highilight of the relationship was the moment the two slept with each other.

Even after making out severally, Erica decided to end her relationship with Kiddwaya saying she doesn’t like ‘boy drama’.

She then stated that she wants to be left alone. It is believed that she doesn’t like Kiddwaya’s closeness with other female housemates.

“I don’t want boy drama. I am not interested in all of that. We making out was unplanned obviously but I like it,” Erica told Kiddwaya