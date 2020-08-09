BBNaijalockdown: Eviction fever grips Nengi

Ahead eviction moment on Sunday, Big Brother BBNaija housemate, Nengi, is already afraid of her ability to survive.

The housemates are all up for eviction except Ozo and Dorathy and their stay in the house will be determined by the housemates tonight.

Te new twist posits that housemates would decide who will be evicted among the least four votes housemates tonight.

Ka3na and Lilo were evicted last Sunday after housemates chose them.

Nengi who spoke earlier on Sunday said if evicted she would focus on expanding her shoe business.

She said, “If I’m evicted tonight, I’ll expand my shoe line business and take one step at a time to make my life better.”

