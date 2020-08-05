BBNaijalockdown: Ka3na breaks silence over alleged sex romp with Praise

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Ka3na, has disclosed that housemate Praise and herself did not engage in sex while she was in the house.

In an interview with a radio station, the mother of thre said they were only aggressively cuddling in the room.

“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened.” she said.

The Big Brother Naija lockdown season saw its first evictions on Sunday night with housemates, Ka3na and Lilo leaving the house.