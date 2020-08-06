One of the most talked BBNaija lockdown housemates, Erica, has given reason it would be difficult for her to dump fellow housemate and lover, Kiddwaya.

According to her, she cannot leave Kiddwaya as long as she sees him all the time in the house.

Recall that the new relationship between the two was looking to have crashed last night.

This was after they were seen having sex on Sunday night and all loved up at different locations in the house.

Erica had also told Laycon that she is physically attracted to Kiddwaya and has a thing for him.

She had on Wednesday night told Kiddwaya that they should go back to being just friends.

But in a conversation with Laycon, who is also desperately trying to have a relationship with her, Erica said breaking up with Kiddwaya won’t work.

Laycon said, “I feel like this is my time to learn new things about myself because I’ve never been in this type of situation [falling in love] before. Like I said, I can run and very fast [when a girl is proving difficult].”