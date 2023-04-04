BBNaija’s star bags Hollywood role

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Munirat Antoinette Lecky aka Anto Lecky, has bagged Hollywood movie role.

The reality star in an Instagram post on Tuesday said that some critics predicted that she would become irrelevant after leaving the reality TV show, but God’s grace prevailed.

She wrote, “ Just wrapped filming in Houston, TX! It’s just amazing how life is. That year, some people said I didn’t deserve to be on BBN and that I would be irrelevant 🤭 but look at God!

“Who would have thought that 7 years after moving to Nigeria and 5 years after BBN, someone would be calling me back to America to act in a film. Even I don’t believe it lowkey 😆 Grace manifests in different ways 💫”

