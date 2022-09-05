BBNaijaS7: Again, Hermes emerges head of house, picks Allysyn as roommate

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemate has emerged head of house for this week.

Hermes emerged HoH again after he won the task for the week.

This gives him immunity for the week, therefore saving him from eviction next Sunday.

Following his emergence at the games, Big Brother asked Hermes to pick a roommate for the exclusive HOH lounge and he chose Allysyn.

Hermes automatically gained immunity for the week due to his position and, therefore, cannot be nominated for possible eviction this week.

However, the same privilege was not extended to Allysyn.

