Big Brother Naija season seven housemate, Chizzy has professed love to his fellow housemate, Doyin.

Chizzy went on his knees to profess love to his colleague, Doyin.

Chizzy insisted saying that he has gone the length of kneeling before her to declare his love and that is proof enough that he’s serious.

Reacting, Doyin said that any girl who believes whatever he says must be very stpid or folish because he’s always joking about everything.

