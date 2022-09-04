BBNaijaS7: Housemate reveals plans after show

Big Brother Naija season seven housemate, Sheggz, has threatened to dump his relationship with fellow housemate, Bella.

Crisis erupted between the two lovers after the Saturday night party.

Shegzz told Bella that he will go back to his ex-girlfriend after the reality show.

Reacting, Bella said she was done with the relationship because every time he threatens to end their relationship.

“My mumu don do. You looked me in the eyes and said you are going back to ur ex when you leave here. What’s that? My sense is back. It’s over. Everyday you’ll say you are breaking up with me.

“What’s that nonsense, am I handicapped? Everyday you’re insulting me. What’s that! Please I am done. What’s that? Today is the height.” She said.

Shegzz, however, apologised for his statement, adding that he loves her and will never leave her.

