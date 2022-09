Big Brother Naija season seven lovers, Bella and Sheggz, have ended their relationship after a heated altercation

The two housemates claimed they are tired of the relationship.

Bella, however, embraced the decision as she flared up despite Doyin’s effort to resolve the issue amicably.

After the back-and-forth argument, Bella returned to her room to cry out her eyes as Sheggz struggled to calm her.

