BBOG leaders step down to back Oby Ezekwesili

Four of the leaders of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement #yesterday announced their decision to take a leave of leading the pressure group to support the political ambition of a co-founder of the movement, Oby Ezekwesili.

Aisha Yesufu, Florence Ozor, Maureen Kabrik and Dudu Bakam have decided to step down after the emergence of Mrs.

Ezekwesili as the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria ACPN).

In a statement released yesterday by the key members of the BBOG, the four made the decision in order to support Ezekwesili in her bid to be president of Nigeria in 2019.

She has also formally announced her decision to step down from the leadership of the movement.

The statement said the four women have been at the forefront of the movement since the beginning of the campaign, holding both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Goodluck Jonathan and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Muhammadu Buhari to account for not rescuing and returning all the 276 girls who were kidnapped in 2014 from Chibok, Borno state.

According to the statement, one of the women, Ms. Ozor said both APC and PDP have failed in their responsibility.

“We have spent the past four years on this journey and we continue to be fired up in ensuring that #NigerianLivesMatter like any across the world.

We have confronted #APCPDP governments who have failed in their responsibility to effectively protect lives and property.

Those who thought this was an agenda against the PDP saw clearly that human life knows no party as we continued our advocacy with even more determination after the change of government to the APC in 2015,” she said.

