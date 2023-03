Justin, Blaqboi and Thabsng have been evicted from the Big Brother Titans reality show on Sunday.

The show which is at it’s final week had 24 housemates hosted in South Africa.

The maiden edition hosted two countries – Nigeria and South Africa in one house.

As the curtain is set to close on Sunday, April 2, 2023, viewers await the winner who will go with a grand prize if $100,000.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp