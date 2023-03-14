BBTitans: 8 housemates up for possible eviction

Up to eight Big Brother Titans housemates are up for possible evictions.

The housemates up for possible eviction are Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jr, Khosi, Miracle OP, Nana, Thabang, Tsatsii, and Yvonne.

With pairs disbanded, the hour between the HoH challenge and the nominations was no longer allowed to be filled with intriguing whispers. It was up to each housemate to mull it over in their minds, alone.

Biggie reminded the housemates that Blaqboi, who emerged HoH for week 9 can not be nominated while Ipeleng and Ebubu, with Supreme Veto Power and a finale pass have already secured a spot in the finale.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

