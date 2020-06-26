BCO congratulate new APC caretaker committee, applaud Buhari’s intervention

The Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) has congratulated the new constituted caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging them to diligently work for the unity of members and advancement of the party.

They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention for restoring sanity in the party.

The BCO in press release issued Thursday, by its National Coordinator Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali, in Jos, said the dissolution of the former National Working Committee (NWC) and their subsequent replacement was timely.

“The dissolution of the ex National Working Committee (NWC) and their subsequent replacement under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, as caretaker, wouldn’t have come at a better time than now, when the party was willingly and deliberately ploughed into unwanted political upheavals, that was injurious to all members,” the BCO said.

It said that the people of impeccable characters were chosen to lead the affairs of the party, good days awaits progress of the party.

It said: “It is our firm belief that with the caliber of the persons of; Governor Mai Mala Buni, as Chairman, elder statesman Sen.Ken Nnamani, Governor Sani Bello, Elder Sen. Abba Ali, Sen. Akpan Udoedehe, as Secretary, and others, with impeccable characters and pedigree, into the caretaker committee, it is certain that good days awaits our collective progress as progressives.”

They expressed confident that the days of rancour in the party leadership has come to an end, adding that; “We are optimistic that the new leadership will work hard to unit conflicting members as one family for the good of all.”

The BCO appreciated the timely intervention of President Buhari, whose lawful and political consultation, led to amicable resolution of in restoring sanity into the party.

“Mr. President we are grateful to you and as party leader, your fatherly intervention has finally brought the desired understanding into the party,” it said.