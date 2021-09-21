BCO felicitates with Senator Ali over conferment as Turakin Katsina

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has felicitated with Senator Abba Ali over his conferment with the traditional title of Turakin Katsina.

National Coordinator of the BCO, Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali, in a press release described Ali as a man of honour.

The statement reads, “That you are found worthy of being conferred with the traditional title of Turakin Katsina, was indeed an indication of the acceptance of your selfless service to your people,” the BCO said.

“The conferment of the title was really not a surprise thing to all that have known Senator Abba Ali’s pedigree. A former Senator, a national grand patron of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, member of the Federal Judicial Service, Chairman Governing Council for AU-NEPAD, and also the North West chairman of the All Progressives Congress and host of others.

“We felicitate with you over the well deserved and worthy consideration for the conferrement, while keeping in view the date of your coronation,” it said.

The BCO thanked the Emir of Katsina His Royal Highness, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, for finding the Senator worthy of the title.