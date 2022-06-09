BCO Trustee hails Buhari, APC governors, felicitates with Tinubu

A Board of Trustees member of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), has felicitated with Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC’s), Presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 general election.

The BCO Trustees member, Prof. Yakubu Akaya Mallum, in a press release Thursday, in Jos, described Tinubu’s, victory as, “confirmation of his wide acceptability by majority members of the APC family who recognised the immense contributions of Tinubu to the party over times.

“The APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Progressive Governors, particular, most of the APC Governors in Northern Nigeria, have demonstrated Nigerianness, by ceding the presidency to the South.

“Sir, that you have earned the thrust and confidence of majority members of the APC, overwhelmingly, was an indication that your wider acceptability anchored on your vast sacrifices to not only advancing the core values of the APC, but largely, deepening the values of democracy in our country,” he said.

According to him, the BCO, in Plateau state and nationwide would work accidously to ensure victory at the general election.

“We are well coordinated in Plateau state, so also across 774 local governments in Nigeria. We have worked and ensure victory at both 2015 and 2019.

“We are set to continue working for yet another victory comes 2023,” he said.

