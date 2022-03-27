BCON seeks CBN’s support for BDCs to meet retail end FX demand

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has solicited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) support in ensuring that Bureaux De Change (BDCs) continue to sell dollars to retail end forex buyers.

In a notice to its members released at the weekend, ABCON National Executive Council (NEC), appealed to the regulator to revisit the stoppage of dollar sales to BDCs, to bring lasting stability to the naira.

The group disagreed with claims that naira has remained largely stable and converging following the stoppage of dollar allocation to BDCs.

According to ABCON NEC, BDCs remain the most potent tool for the CBN to achieve its foreign exchange rate management.

“Our position to CBN is that our members should be considered in whatever mechanism of dollar supply to the end users as it is done in other countries instead of a total blanket removal from the market. We therefore reject the statements claiming that the naira exchange rate has improved following stoppage of dollar sales to BDCs and urge our members to ignore those pronouncements,” it said.

The ABCON NEC said it will continue to take steps that ensure that the

business of its members are restored and operators continue their legitimate operations as is done in other parts of the world.

It added that the ABCON management will continue in its collaboration, lobbying, media campaign and stakeholders’ engagements to ensure that BDC operators are given the right support and opportunity to thrive as is done in several other economies in the world.

ABCON NEC said the BDC sub-sector is not responsible for naira exchange rate volatility. “The naira exchanges at N416.25/$ at the official market.

However, at the parallel market, where majority of forex is sourced by manufacturers and retail end users, the naira exchanges at N587/$, representing over N170 premium between both markets,” the statement said.