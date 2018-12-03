Be bold to tell truth to authorities, pastor urges journalists 

Journalists in Nigeria have been urged to hold political leaders accountable for their actions and be ready to tell truth to powers, as the country prepares for general elections in February.

“As we are moving towards 2019 elections, I want you to see yourselves as ambassadors of righteousness,” Samuel Udia, an apostle, said yesterday at the Apostolic Church, Ifa Atai, Etoi, in Uyo, during a Thanksgiving service to herald the 2018 press week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom state council.

“Report the truth without fear of those in authorities. Most leaders in this country don’t know God, and, therefore, don’t know the truth.

“We must keep telling them the truth, with the hope they will someday accept the truth and do the right things for the sake of the people and this country.”

The chairman of NUJ in the state, Patrick Albert, said journalists are the only professionals who do not embark on a nation-wide industrial action in Nigeria because of the love of the profession and the country.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Udoh, who was a guest of the NUJ at the thanksgiving service, said journalists were paramount to the survival of any government in Nigeria.