Be change agents, NIPSS acting DG tells youths

The acting Director General of the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau state, Brigadier General CFJ Udaya (retd.), has called on the Nigerian youths to be agents of change for the development of the country.

Udaya, who declared open the Youth Transformational Leadership Course, (YTLC) held recently at the institute, urged the participants to bring about positive change after the training in their various communities.

In his opening remark, the President, Princeton Leadership Forum, Dr Chibuike Echem, thanked the institute for opening its arms for young Nigerians to tap from its wealth of knowledge, adding that attending a course at the institute will inspire young Nigerians to cause positive change in the national development.

Also speaking, the institute’s Director of Studies, Prof. O.J Para-Malam, commended the Princeton Leadership Forum (PLF) for initiating the laudable project for the Nigerian young people at the Institute.

She called on the participants to take the opportunity seriously and demonstrate willingness to become agents of ‘transformational change’, adding that the institute is the foremost policy formulation institute and think- tank of the federal government.

Also, the Chairman of the Course committee, Prof. Sola Adeyanju, told the participants that they will leave the institute better and ready to impact the growth and development of Nigeria.

YTLC is a two-week course that is conducted by the NIPSS in collaboration with the Princeton Leadership Forum (PLF).

The course aims at training the youth to become transformational leaders; and to prepare them for policy decision making that will aid their contribution to National development.