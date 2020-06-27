Be good ambassadors of Army, nation, Butatai tasks new intake

No fewer than 4,918 recruits including 79 Females on Saturday passed out after completion of 6 months training at the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.

Speaking at the occasion, the Reviewing officer and Special Guest of Honour at passing out parade of 79 Regular intake held on Saturday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai tasked the young Soldiers to obey constituted authorities.

He warned them to be good ambassadors of Nigerian Army, nation, their parents and the institution.

General Burutai represented by Chief of Policy and Plan in the Nigerian Army Headquarters, Lieutenant General Lamidi Obayemi Odeosun further stated that Depot Nigerian Army since its inception for the past 96 years had the primary responsibility of producing able body soldiers for the Nigerian Army to meet the manpower needs and requirement of the Nigerian Army.

“Depot since its establishment in 1924 has continued in moulding able bodied civilian in to Nigerian Army.

“This function is of utmost importance considering the numerous security challenges bedeviling the country.

“I’m glad to say that Depot, Nigerian Army continued to plan its training activities in line with my vision of having professionally responsive Nigerian Army” . He said

The COAS maintained that with the number of graduated Young private Soldiers the Nigerian Army would be proud of having additional 4918 young Soldiers to boost its strength in manpower.

General Burutai commended the effort of the commandant, Major General Sani Mohammed for maintaining the tempo.

The therefore warned the Younger Soldiers to desist any activity that could tarnish the image of the nation, Nigerian Army, the institution and their parents where they found themselves.