Be good ambassadors of Nigeria, NYSC DG charges corps members 

The chief executive of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammad Kaku Fadah, has charged the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Prospective Corps Members to be good ambassadors of their respective families and institutions.

The DG gave this charge during an unscheduled visit to the NYSC FCT Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja, and also Nasarawa state Orientation Camp in Magaji Dan Yamusa, Keffi, Wednesday.

Fadah urged the corps members to conduct themselves in an orderly manner as responsible role models worthy of emulation.

The director general, who was received in Kubwa by the NYSC FCT coordinator, Alhaji Abdul Suleman, other senior camp officials inspected camp facilities during the visit.

Places inspected include the Multipurpose Hall which serves as the registration centre for the prospective corps members, the camp clinic and the COVID-19 test centre.

The DG expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness on camp and urged camp officials to put in their best to ensure a successful exercise.

While in Nasarawa state orientation camp in Keffi today, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah appealed to the PCMs to uphold the ideals of the NYSC in order to have a successful service year.

He commended the level of work at the NYSC North Central Skill Acquisition Centre located inside the orientation camp, and also the bread and table water factories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

