Be involved in efforts to curb insecurity, women, youth urged

Mrs. Ofeoshi Peace of Greenland newsnagazine has called on Nigeria women and youth to be involved in efforts to find lasting solution to the nation’s security challenges.

She made the call during the news magazine’s maiden edition/ annual lecture in Abuja on Saturday, with the theme; “Curbing Security Challenges in Nigeria.”

Ofeoshi said as mothers, women are the worse affected group as the country faces grueling security challenges.

She said, “We must get involved to make sure that whatever is happening in this country we do not fold our arms and watch thing go bad. We must contribute our quota in every sphere.”

She further stated that the security challenges, including banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, youth unrest, could be addressed if women team up with security agencies and other stakeholders.

“We condemn the action of the perpetrators of the evils in our country and call on youth and women to be calm and be law-abiding,” she added.

Early in his remark Barr. Paul Obianaso of the Institute of the Criminology, Security, Intelligence & Law Enforcement Studies, Gregory University Uturu Enugu state, called on the federal government to improve the security measures, especially in the northern parts of the country.

He also called on government at all levels to intensify security measures in order to safeguard the lives of the citizens.

Dr. Obianaso urged journalists not to be the deterred by the threat posed by the Boko Haram sect but to continue to set the agenda for good governance, which will help to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.