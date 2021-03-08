Be loyal, committed to Nigeria, its leadership – Asiwaju Ajanaku

The Asiwaju Odo O’odua Worldwide, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, has advised Nigerians to at all times be loyal and committed to their leaders and the country.

Asiwaju Ajanaku gave the advice in Ibadan while rewarding one of his dedicated and loyal associates, Hon Alade Suleiman Abiola, the leader of Rotimi Ajanaku Campaign Team at Dino Inn Hotel, Imalefalafia, Oke Ado in Ibadan with a car gift.

The Asiwaju Odo Oodua maintained that Nigeria and Nigerians stands to gain a lot in being loyal and committed to the country and its leadership as a whole.

According to the APC Chieftain, the time has come for all and sundry to be more loyal and committed in whatever they are doing and planing to do for the nation .

“Rewarding a committed, hardworking frontline loyalist shouldn’t be difficult or seen as a big deal, but a way of encouraging him to do more and serve to others as a challenge that would force them on their toes and drive in attitudinal change among the underperformed followers”, he said.

Asiwaju Ajanaku added, “he is very reliable and always ready to support my political ambition, as well as my vision. I hope he wouldn’t relent but intensify more efforts in rendering extra service towards achieving our aspirations,”

Hon Alade Suleiman Abiola while speaking described Asiwaju Ajanaku as an exceptional leader endowed with milk of human kindness

Pledging to keep offering his best to support Asiwaju Ajanaku’s political ambition, saying.”Asiwaju is an exceptional and motivational leader who goes extra miles to put smile on people’s faces, his followers’ well-being is always his top priorities”.

