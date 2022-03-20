Be more active in politics than on social media, REC tells youth



The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo state, Dr Mutiu Agboke, has tasked Nigerian youths to be more active in politics rather than on the social media only.

Dr Agboke said this at the 3rd Akeem Kareem Foundation lecture series and maiden award of excellence, held in Ibadan with the theme: “Engineering Change Through The Sorosoke generation: 2023 and the path to follow”.

The REC declared that it was now time for the Nigerian youth to start a movement that would not be cosmetic, adding that the movement should be one that is clear-headed without any sinister motives where morality should not be thrown away in politics, noting that voting is now counting.

“The youth should start a movement that will not be cosmetic. It should be one that is clear-headed without any sinister motives. Everybody in politics has thrown away morality, but voting is now counting, though we are not there yet,” he said.

Dr Agboke added, “Start from the ward level. Go back to participate in politics at the grassroots where enormous power resides. You should forget stereotypes about contesting for elections at the national and state levels”.

“All the political parties that we have in the land are the same. So, for the youth to be talking about raising money to find elections and expect the desired change is not in tune with realities. INEC has been campaigning for the mainstreaming of people considered to be less privileged. These include women and youths. They should not be marginalised”.

According to Dr Agboke , money plays critical role in the polity and that, for youths to be effective, they should start from the grassroots level where enormous power resided.