Be more proactive in management of national security, NGE charges FG

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has the federal government to be more proactive and creative in the management of the festering security challenges in the country.

The Editors described the recent compromise of security at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Afaka, Kaduna state as a worrisome dimension to insecurity in Nigeria and called on government at all levels to “be more proactive and creative in tackling insecurity, and also in carrying out their constitutional duty of securing life and property in the country.”

The NGE also announced that its 17th All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) will hold on October 21 and 22, 2021 in Abuja, focusing on the current security challenges in the nation, with a theme “Media In Times Of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus.”

In a communiqué announcing the decisions reached by the Standing Committee in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital signed by the President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the Guild acknowledged efforts by the federal government to achieve better results in tackling the nation’s security challenges but said much more need to be done.

According to the Guild: “We acknowledge efforts by the federal government to achieve better results in tackling the nation’s security challenges, but the August 24 compromise of the security of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Afaka, Kaduna state by gunmen is a worrisome dimension to insecurity.”

“We call on the government to be more proactive and creative in the fight against insecurity, and in carrying out its constitutional duty of securing life and property in the country.

“We restate that a free press remains one of the bedrocks of democracy and nothing must be done to shrink the space. We commend the intervention of the Nigeria Press Organisation in protecting the freedom of the press in the country.”

The NGE expressed appreciation to the government and people of Jigawa state for the conducive environment provided during its Standing Committee Meeting in Dutse.

The Guild said its annual conference will attract its foreign partners: World Editors Forum (WEF), West African Editors Forum (WAEF), African Editors Forum (AEF), International Press Institute (IPI), World Association of Newspapers (WAN).