Be proactive in addressing challenges, FG tells NISS

The federal government has urged National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), to be more proactive in addressing climate change challenges and develop conflict management tools to predict early warning indicator.

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Dr. Habiba Lawal, stated this during a courtesy visit by NISS to her office in Abuja.

The interactive session was for course 15 participants with a theme, “Global Climate Challenge: Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolutions in Africa.”

Lawal said the NISS should develop and implement policies and strategies to deal with climate change related conflicts across boundaries in Africa.

She urged the institute to be more scientific in their studies, especially on climate change challenges, as Africa is deeply committed to global scientific evidence to find solution to global gravity of climate monster.

“Science is the basis for decision making, if the challenge is to be comprehended,” Lawal stated.

“The institute should assist to develop a database for natural resources susceptible to the impacts of climate change that will ensure peace and security on the continent.

“Lawal also urged the institute to support and enhance education, training, awareness, capacity building on resources based and climate change related conflicts.

“The institute should as well ensure that it sustains the platform for exchanging ideas on climate change and good practices on peace, conflict and security in Africa,” she said.

The permanent secretary expressed worry over pressures mounting on natural resources, which was already becoming scarce in the face of climate change.

She added that increase in population had also led to insecurity and conflicts, undermining peace in Africa as a result of the uneven use of the resources.

She said the 5th Assessment Report of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), explicitly shows the world was warming faster than estimated before and that humans caused most of such change.

She said Africa countries have been the aggrieved party all along, considering that they virtually play no part in precipitating the menacing global threat.