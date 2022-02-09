Be professional in your dealing, SEC tells capital market operators

The Securities and Exchange Commission has again restated the need for capital market operators to maintain professionalism and good ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties.

The Director-General of the SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda who stated this during a meeting with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Abuja, Wednesday, added that it would make the market more transparent and attract investors.

Yuguda while soliciting the support of the CIS in the Commission’s quest to improve professionalism and good conduct in the capital market, also commended the Institute for working in tandem with the Commission, expressing the hope that the collaboration would continue.