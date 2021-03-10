Be ruthless, aggressive in routing out unrepentant bandits, Gen. Irabor charges troops in Zamfara

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has charged troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI to be ruthless and aggressive in routing out unrepentant bandits and other criminals within the North-west zone of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

General Irabor gave the charge when led the Service Chiefs and other Principal Staff Officers of the Defence headquarters and Services headquarters, on a one-day operational visit, according to a statement signed by Acting Director Defence Information Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Tuesday.

The statement said, “The CDS commended the officers and men of OPHD for their concerted efforts and urged them not to relent, but to continue giving their utmost best to ensure the return of lasting peace to Zamfara State in particular, and the North-West zone in general

“General Irabor charged the troops to remain focused, committed and resolute in discharging their duties while assuring that the Service Chiefs would support and do all that was needed to enhance their fighting capabilities and efficiency in their Area of Operations. He equally assured the troops of improved welfare and prompt resolution of administrative challenges bedeviling the operation.”

The statement added that the CDS and Service Chiefs thereafter paid a courtesy visit to the executive governor of Zamfara state, Dr Bello Mohammed at the government house, Gusau.

According to the statement, while receiving the CDS, Governor Bello Mohammed made a case for more modern war hardware to be provided for the security agencies operating in the state. This, according to him, would help nip the current spate of insecurity confronting not only Zamfara state, but the entire country.

The Governor equally enjoined the military to clear all the bandits’ camps in the state, stressing that this would go a long way to eliminating them.

In his remarks, the CDS assured Nigerians of the determination and resolve of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, in decisively dealing with all criminal elements operating across the various zones of the country.