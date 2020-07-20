Be vanguards of peace, Nasarawa gov tells leaders



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Monday, urged leaders across the state to be vanguards of peace.

He made the appeal at the Aliyu Akwe Doma banquet hall, government house Lafia while playing host to a delegation of leaders of thoughts from Lafia local government area of the state.

Sule who described peace as necessary tool for development said his administration was committed to achieving its policy thrust anchored on economic growth, infrastructure development, job creation and security.

He added that he would continue to harness the economic potentials endowed in the state to uplift the living standards of the people.

He therefore, called on the delegation to focus more on peace and unity among the diverse people in the state to pave way for government to implement its programmes.



Sule also tasked youths of the Lafia community to imbibe the culture of self discipline by way of respect for elders and love for education in order to make them have a decent livelihood.

Leader of the delegation, Senator Umaru Almakura, said the visit was to thank the governor for appointing one of their own, Alhaji Aliyu Ubandoma, as Secretary to the State Government.

Al-Makura described the development as unprecedented since the creation of Nasarawa state.