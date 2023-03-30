Be wary of political sycophants, Taraba youth chair tells governor-elect 

The chairman, Taraba state chapter of the Youth Council of Nigeria (YCN), Comrade Hikon Atoshi, Thursday called on the state governor- elect, Col. Agbu Kefas to be weary of political sycophants who may find their way to sabotage his quest to bring development to the state.

Hikon, who stated this in Jalingo while briefing newsmen in Jalingo said Taraba state from onset has political saboteurs.

“Their job before now is to penetrate seating governors and tactically sabotage their efforts to bring development to the state” he said.

