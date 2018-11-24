Be your brother’s keeper, Osinbajo beckons Nigerians

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has admonished Nigerians, particularly the ruling class to lead a selfless life and live for others, especially the less privileged ones

Osinbajo gave this admonition in Iyin Ekiti during the burial ceremony of Pa Stephen Ogunjuyigbe Bamidele, father of an All Progressives Congress(APC) Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, who died on April 19 at the age of 86.

The event took place at Babamuboni Anglican Church, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion , Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to live their lives for Christ and in the service of mankind , rather than placing high premium on wealth acquisition that could make them lose their integrity and eternal rest after death.

The Vice President said those who were great thinkers must know that nothing profits a man who lived his life acquiring wealth but end up losing his reputation and the kingdom of God.

“It is high time Nigerians began to live like great thinkers and know that life is a vanity, nothing in this world. The only way one can live a rewarding life is to live for Christ Jesus and have eternal rest after.

“If you buy cars, houses and property, they shall become old and useless one day but if you live for Christ , you shall remain evergreen in the hearts of the people.

“The only thing I cherish in the life of Pa Bamidele is that, he made his children to know Christ and it is only those who live for Christ that will inherit eternity”, he said.

Governors Fayemi and Akeredolu praised the role played by Hon Bamidele in the July 14 governorship election, saying his impact was felt during the poll despite the gunshot incident that earlier happened on June 1 was felt in the poll.

Bamidele was shot in the stomach during a rally organized by APC for Fayemi at the party’s Secretariat in Ado Ekiti, which landed him in a London hospital where he spent 47 days.

Fayemi said the incident could have destabilized Ekiti if Bamidele had died but for God’s intervention at that time in Ekiti affairs.

“What could have destabilized our state and the holding of this funeral was the shooting incident, which God had taken care of for the state to be at peace.

“We thank God that Baba Bamidele lived a rewarding and fruitful life and part of it was the way God spared his son’s life during the shooting for today to be a reality.

“God has been answering our prayers in Ekiti and He shall through me reclaim our values and integrity for us. And we have that strong believe that the God who made the 2018 governorship election to end well shall make the 2019 election peaceful.

“But for this dream to come to fruition, let us all pray for Ekiti, because it is with prayers that we can overcome challenges and make the state progress even more than we ever imagined”, Fayemi said.

In his sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of Ekiti, Most Reverend,Christopher Omotunde called on the federal government to help Ekiti in overcoming several challenges confronting the state.

Omotunde urged Osinbajo to speak on behalf of Ekiti to President Muhammadu Buhari that the state is in dire need of help, saying the state can only be transformed if helps come from the right source.

“I charge Vice President Osinbajo to speak well of Ekiti and let the President realizes that Ekiti needs help. We know that this state is financially challenged and with help from the FG, this land will be better off”, he added.

The Bishop urged Nigerians to stop procrastinating and redirect themselves to the service of God , saying this remains the most profitable step to take to make the nation great.

“Nigerians can only be good if all of us play our roles the best way we are to play it. Most importantly, we must have the fear of God and stop delaying in doing the right thing, because nobody knows when death will come.

“Every day of our life, we are living and unconsciously writing our history, if we do good or bad, we shall be judged accordingly”.

Those at the event include: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Chief Demola Seriki, Governors Rotimi Akeredole(Ondo), Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, former Ondo State Governor, Evang Bamidele Olumilua and APC National Deputy Chairman, South, Chief Niyi Adebayo. Other dignitaries at the event are: Spokesman of the Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Mr. Festus Keyamo, Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Hon Femi Bamisile, among others.

